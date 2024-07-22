SC stays order to shops, eateries to display owners' names on Kanwar Yatra route

In a significant order, the Supreme Court on July 22 stayed the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh govt's directive asking eateries on Kanwariya Yatra route to put shop owners' names, addresses & mobile numbers of their owners and staff.

The top court's two-judge bench, headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice S V N Bhatti, passed the interim order on Monday, after hearing the plea filed by an NGO, Association For Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), All India Trinamool Congress leaders Prof Apoorvananda and Mahua Moitra, as they had moved the Apex court challenging the state govts order.