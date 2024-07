Ravi Moun from Haryana was killed fighting on the frontline for Russia against Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of the 22-year-old.

Ravi hails from the Matour village in Haryana's Kaithal district. His brother Ajay Moun said Ravi went to Russia on January 13 for a transportation job.

However, Ravi was allegedly forced to join the Russian army after being threatened with a 10-year jail term.