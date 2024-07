In today's Lok Sabha session, Alfred Kanngam S Arthur, MP for Outer Manipur, called on the central government to replace Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to restore peace in the state. Arthur criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for not visiting Manipur, and also took aim at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the lack of support provided to the state in the Budget 2024-25