50%+14% may not add up to 64% for BJP-JD(S) in Karnataka: Analyst BS Murthy

In this video, Political Analyst, BS Murthy says that the Karnataka polls are headed for a photo finish in some constituencies with Congress sure of 12-14 seats only and BJP sure of 14-16 seats only. Nationally in case both alliances fall short of a majority it is the neutral players who are not aligned with either side who could call the shots. From once being a ruling party is Janata Dal-S headed to becoming less relevant or irrelevant in the coming days?