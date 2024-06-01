Nation

Tejashwi Yadav says Bihar will give a shocking result, calls Modi's meditation a photoshoot

On June 1, also the Phase 7 and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav appealed to the people of Bihar to exercise their franchise. He further claimed that Bihar will give a shocking result. “I appeal to people to come out of their homes and vote against those who want to end the Constitution, reservation, democracy...We have told you earlier also that Bihar will give a shocking result and we will cross 300 seats,” said Tejashwi Yadav.