Exit Polls: Major gains for NDA in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP not far behind

A majority of Exit polls for State Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh predict major gains for the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance. However, some exit polls predicted victory for the ruling party of the Jagan-led YSRCP. The results for the state polls will be announced along with the Lok Sabha election outcome on June 4. Statutory Warning: Exit Polls do not have a 100% success rate.