Nation

"Aapse zyaada political wisdom...": Rahul hails people of UP

In a press conference after the INDIA bloc outdid itself, defying the Exit Polls, and bagged 234 seats so far, Rahul Gandhi hailed the people of Uttar Pradesh. INDIA bloc (SP, Congress) gained lead on over 40 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked "political wisdom of the people of the state".