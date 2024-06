Nation

Analysis | What helped Nitish and BJP in Bihar?

Watch the TNIE interview by Karnataka Political Editor Bansy Kalappa in conversation with journalist Ramashankar Mishra from Bihar, who talks about the palpable anger among the people of Bihar against Nitish Kumar, whose party Janata Dal (United) - JD(U) still went on to bag 12 seats out of 40 constituencies in Lok Sabha polls.