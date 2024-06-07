Nation

Congress demands probe into NEET ‘irregularities’ after students’ complaints

On June 7, Congress leaders demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam after several aspirants complained. The NEET aspirants levelled serious allegations of inflation of marks in the exam evaluation. A record 67 candidates became first-rank holders, including six who got 720 out of 720 marks from the same exam centre. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied these charges.