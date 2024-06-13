Nation

IMD issues red alert for heatwave in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand

India Meteorological Department on June 13 issued alert for heatwave in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand. “If we talk about North India, there has not been much change in the weather. The cloud system and the slight thunderstorm activity till Rajasthan will continue even today. The core zone of heatwave - Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand - will have Red Alert today as well. Bihar will have Red Alert for 2 days, after that we proceeded to Orange and then Yellow alert. Jharkhand will have Red Alert for 3 days - on 13th, 14th and 15th June. Uttar Pradesh will have Red Alert for 3-4 days, it will then proceed to Orange Alert. There will be heatwave alerts in other areas of North India - Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal - but it will be of lower intensity. So, Punjab and Haryana will have Orange Alerts for 4 days and then proceed to Yellow Alert. Gangetic West Bengal will have Orange Alert for 1-2 days and then Yellow Alert thereafter. This is happening because of the possibility of Easterly, there is also the possibility of impact of Western Disturbance. That is why, we expect heatwave to go down slightly in north India, especially in eastern parts, like UP. The situation would be similar in rest of the states,” said IMD official Soma Sen.