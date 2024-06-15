Major fire breaks out near Manipur CM's bungalow

A major fire broke out at the house of a former IAS officer in Manipur on Saturday evening. The site of inferno is close to Kuki Inn which is on the other side of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s official bungalow at Babupara. The state secretariat is also nearby thereby making it a high security area. The authorities pressed three fire tenders into service. The police said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The house has been abandoned since violence broke out in Manipur last year, officials said. More details are awaited.