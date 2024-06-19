Priyanka Gandhi will be the voice of the people in Parliament: Robert Vadra

In her first electoral outing in Indian politics, Priyanka Gandhi is all set to contest from Wayanad parliamentary constituency. The decision came following Rahul Gandhi choosing to retain his Raebareli seat over that of Wayanad after winning the two in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra said that she will be the voice of people in the Parliament and raise issues of farmers welfare, unemployment, women security, which the BJP failed to address.