Heatwave turns Delhi into furnace, no respite in sight

Residents in Delhi have been forced to endure an extended period of extreme heat, with relentless high temperatures throughout the day and unbearable conditions at night. Air conditioners have become ineffective, with water from taps boiling in the mornings. The IMD has issued a red alert underscoring the severity of the situation, with the heat index reaching 50 °C.