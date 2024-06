The Additional City Civil and Sessions Court rejected former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea on June 26. The disgraced MP is accused of rape and sexual harassment in four separate cases. He applied for the bail in a case filed by a former domestic help at the Revanna household. His father and JD (S) MLA H D Revanna is the primary accused in the case. Prajwal was remanded to judicial custody till July 8 on Monday but was sent to the SIT custody till June 29 later.