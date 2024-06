Nation

Delhi rain: Water enters Tharoor's home, another MP lifted out

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on June 28. Several MPs were left stranded due to waterlogging outside their residences. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's house went under a foot of water damaging the furniture. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav was carried into his car due to the waterlogging of roads.