Nation

Arvind Kejriwal unveils 'Kejriwal ki guarantee', 24X7 power supply, two crore jobs for youths

Addressing a press conference on May 12, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said people will have to choose between "Modi ki Guarantee" and "Kejriwal ki guarantee". He listed out 10 works that will be done on war-footing, including to "free" Indian land from Chinese occupation if the INDIA bloc forms a government at the centre.