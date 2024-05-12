Nation

Interview | Before elections, Revanth was Anniyan’s Ambi [Aparichitudu’s Ramu]: Annamalai

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy praised the Gujarat model in March, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai noted and alleged that the TPCC chief is now singing the Gandhi Parivar’s tune so that he would be retained as CM after June 4. Referring to the film ‘Anniyan’ (Aparichitudu in Telugu), Annamalai quipped: “Before Model Code of Conduct, Revanth garu was Ambi [Ramu in the Telugu version], the good guy. … Now, he is the night guy.” Annamalai addressed opposition allegations that the BJP would scrap reservations and also spoke about the TN elections and his remarks comparing Brahmins in Tamil Nadu to Jews in Nazi Germany.