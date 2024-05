Nation

BJP says up for the debate 'challenge' with Rahul

Accepting the invitation for a public debate with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya nominated BJYM's Vice President Abhinav Prakash for the same. It is pertinent to note that the invitation for a debate on election issues was extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by Retired Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Ajit P Shah, and journalist N Ram.