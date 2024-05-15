Nation

“We will give family Rs 1 lakh, will PM Modi give it?” Mallikarjun Kharge attacks PM Modi

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge attacked PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli during campaigning for Lok Sabha elections on May 15. Kharge questioned PM Modi whether the BJP will give Rs 1 lakh to each poor family, which Congress has promised in its manifesto. Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Rahul Gandhi and I have signed it on the card that to give justice to the youths, and farmers. We will fulfil this promise. We will give the eldest woman in the family Rs 1 lakh, each year, will PM Modi give it.”