Nation

Why is NDA eyeing 400 seats? Here's Assam CM Himanta's explanation

Amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a press conference in Jharkhand’s Ranchi on May 16. Answering the press’ questions he told BJP’s intention of asking for votes to cross 400 seats is to implement the constitution. He further emphasised that they need 400 plus seats to implement the Uniform Civil Code and bring back the entire Jammu and Kashmir to India.