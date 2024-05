Nation

AAP MP Swati Maliwal leaves Delhi CM’s residence after investigation

AAP MP Swati Maliwal left the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence on May 17. The AAP MP had appeared at the AAP Chief’s home to recreate the events of the alleged May 13 incident for police investigation. AAP’s Swati Maliwal filed an FIR against AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar for allegedly assaulting her at the CM’s residence.