IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Telangana

Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Center Dr K Nagaratna on May 17 informed that the state of Telangana has been issued a yellow alert for the next few days. She said that thunderstorm activity and rainfall are likely to continue during the next four to five days so temperatures are likely to be in the range of 36 to 40 degrees Celsius in most of the state.