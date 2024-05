Nation

“If you press 'jhadu' button…” Delhi CM Kejriwal’s appeal to people

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 18 claimed the entire country is seething in anger against the BJP and will end its “dictatorial” rule on June 4, the counting day of the Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal also claimed “It’s in your hands. If you want me to go to jail choose the BJP, otherwise choose the AAP.”