Ex J&K CM and JKPDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti protested over alleged detention of six party workers

India is voting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 25. Meanwhile, JKPDP chief Mehbooba Mufti staged a protest in J&K’s Anantnag. She demonstrated against the alleged detention of JKPDP polling agents and workers by police. Notably, Mehbooba Mufti is contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Voting across 8 states/union territories is underway for the 6th phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.