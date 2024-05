Nation

NDRF in action after Cyclone ‘Remal’ wreaks havoc in parts of West Bengal

Heavy rain and gusty winds continue in parts of West Bengal following the landfall of severe cyclonic storm ‘Remal’. The NDRF team cleared the road after the trees were uprooted near Sagar Island in WB’s Sandeshkhali on May 27. The cyclonic storm hit between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts with an intensity of 110 to 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph.