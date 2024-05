Nation

Delhi HC grants bail to JNU scholar, activist Sharjeel Imam in sedition case

The Delhi High Court on May 29 granted bail to JNU research scholar and activist Sharjeel Imam in a sedition case. The two-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Manoj Jain heard the case. He was arrested on allegations of sedition under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) on January 28, 2020.