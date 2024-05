Nation

Ten suspected heatstroke deaths in seven hours in Odisha

On May 30, ten suspected heatstroke deaths were reported at Odisha's Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). Of the ten, nine were dead on arrival, while another did not respond to treatment. The temperature of two patients was very high which suggested they might have suffered heatstroke. The Sundargarh collector will investigate the cause of the deaths soon.