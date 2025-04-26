The Baisaran Bloodbath: Will we see a Balakot 2.0?

Are India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed states, hurtling towards a bloody confrontation in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack? The Baisaran Bloodbath, the brutal, ghastly massacre by Pakistani terrorists of these unsuspecting tourists in Pahalgam who had been lulled into a false sense of complacency, has pushed India and Pakistan to the edge.

TNIE's Senior Journalist Neena Gopal talks to experts Avinash Mohananey, Former IB officer, Pakistan Expert; General Sathish Nair, Army (retd); Luv Puri, Author, Journalist, Analyst, seeking answers to the many questions the latest terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir raises.