DMK MP A Raja holds RSS responsible for discrimination around Vande Mataram

DMK MP A Raja brought out the communal angle to the historical politics surrounding the chanting of 'Vande Mataram'. He said the national song was prohibited for Muslims back in the day during the freedom struggle from the British. He implied, without naming it, was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was responsible for discriminating against people on a religious basis.

A Raja was speaking on the Vande Mataram debate in the Lok Sabha on December 8. PM Modi claimed that Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote the poem to 'revive' Vedic traditions of the 'motherland'. He issued a call for the restoration of such 'great times'.