IndiGo crisis Day 7: Over 400 flights cancelled in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai

IndiGo’s operational crisis enters Day 7, causing major travel disruptions across India. Over 400 flights were cancelled on Monday in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, while Hyderabad saw 77 flights affected.

The DGCA extended the deadline for IndiGo’s CEO and COO to respond to show-cause notices, citing major lapses in planning and oversight that led to large-scale failures. IndiGo attributed the disruptions to regulatory changes in pilot duty time limits.

The DGCA also issued an appeal to all pilot bodies for full cooperation amid mounting operational strain. The Airlines Pilots Association of India agreed to support the DGCA but opposed rolling back FDTL norms.