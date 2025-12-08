'IndiGo flight crisis due to internal crew rostering, planning failures': Aviation minister

IndiGo’s operational crisis enters Day 7, causing major travel disruptions across India. Over 400 flights were cancelled on Monday in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, while Hyderabad saw 77 flights affected.

Addressing the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that the large-scale inconvenience faced by passengers since December 2 stemmed primarily from the airline’s internal crew rostering and operational planning challenges.

He defended the updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, which came into effect in November and have been cited by IndiGo as a key factor in the disruptions, affirming that the regulations were introduced to ensure pilot safety and fatigue management.