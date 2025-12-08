TMC MP Sagarika Ghose voices migrant housing crisis in urban slums, govt says states responsible

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose demanded answers from the centre on the migrants' housing crisis in urban slums. She was speaking in the Rajya Sabha on December 8. Sagarika raised the threats of eviction and uncertainty that migrant labourers face, especially the harassment by the Bengali migrants for their mother tongue.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal responded to her query by saying the responsibility of providing housing to the migrants lies squarely on state governments. Lal went on to share the statistics of progress under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana -Urban (PMAY-U).

PMAY-U comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), aimed at resolving the urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories, including the slum dwellers.