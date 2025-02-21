Bangladesh: Bluster or Blackmail? What is The Yunus Endgame?

Ever since Bangladesh's Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster, the anti-India narrative in the country has been on the rise and enough and more evidence of Dhaka and Islamabad moving closer. The Interim Government in Dhaka is headed by the hugely respected Nobel Laureate Mohammed Yunus, who has rapidly lost its credibility.

There are question marks over whether it is Mohammed Yunus who calls the shots or whether real power rests with a troika of student leaders, connected to banned Hizb -ut- Tahrir that aims to replace Bangladesh’s elected democracy with an Islamic theocracy. Talking to TNIE's Senior Journalist Neena Gopal on the issues and their impact on India, are Syed Badrul Ahsan, Journalist, and Author; Alok Bansal, Director, India Foundation; Ramanathan Kumar, Former Special Secretary R&AW.