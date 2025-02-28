TVK anniversary: Decoding Vijay and Prashant Kishore's 'movement for change' | 2026 Tamil Nadu polls

In the world of politics and cinema, few collaborations spark as much intrigue as the one between Tamil cinema superstar Vijay and the celebrated political strategist Prashant Kishor. Known for his strategic brilliance and ability to turn the tide in political campaigns, Kishor’s partnership with Vijay has captured the attention of fans, political analysts, and media alike. But what does this partnership mean? Is this a new chapter in Vijay’s career, or is it something bigger at play, potentially changing the political landscape in Tamil Nadu? Today, we dive deep into their collaboration, dissecting the political and cultural implications and understanding the motivations behind this high-profile alliance. We have with us K. Ezhilarasan, our reporter from Thrichy, who was at the event and will help us in decoding this new 'combo'.

