Two men disguised as food delivery agents from Blinkit and Swiggy robbed a jewellery shop in Ghaziabad around 3:30 PM on July 24. The incident was caught on CCTV, showing the robbers wearing helmets, forcing their way in, slapping a lone staffer, and holding him at gunpoint. They looted 20 kg of silver, 125 gm of gold, and ₹20,000 in cash before making a swift escape.