A Dalit youth working at an IT firm was hacked to death for suspected relationship with an upper caste woman. The victim has been identified as Kavin Selva Ganesh (27), a native of Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district. The main accused is S Surjith, brother of the woman has been accused of hacking Kavin. His parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, both sub-inspectors of police have also been made accused in the case.