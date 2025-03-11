Capital Buzz | Delhi stampede: 'Railway Safety Test Begins'

Weeks after the devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives, authorities have implemented a series of measures to prevent another catastrophe. But the critical question remains: Are these steps enough? If faced with another surge of passengers, will the system hold, or will history repeat itself? Have the lessons truly been learned, or are commuters still at risk?

For years, the New Delhi Railway Station has been a pressure cooker of disorder, where thousands of passengers struggle with overcrowding, poor regulation, and an infrastructure that buckles under its own inefficiency. Daily commuters are accustomed to the frenzied scramble, endless queues, and desperate dashes for trains—an ordeal that turns perilous during peak hours and festive seasons. Yet, despite repeated warnings and past mishaps, authorities have failed to implement meaningful reforms.