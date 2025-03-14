CUPA rescues a thirsty dog after its head was stuck in a pot for eight days in Bengaluru University

This thirsty stray dog had tried to get a sip of water and had its head stuck inside a plastic pot (Bindhige in Kannada, Kodam in Tamil). Mrs Rashmi Dsouza called the CUPA helpline many days, but each time the CUPA landed there, the animal was not available for rescue.

Mrs Suparna Ganguli, CUPA trustee, said her team members Mr Dimpal Cheti and Mr Jagadish landed there last evening at about 7 pm in the CUPA ambulance. They carried their sleeping bags with them should they need to spend the night there. After a herculean effort, they tracked the dog, and Dimpal Cheti managed to extricate the dog from its eight days of misery by removing the pot from its neck.