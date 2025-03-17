Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party chief on rally against Greater Bangalore Governance Bill at Freedom Park

Srikanth Narasimhan, BNP Founder and General Secretary, emphasized the lack of clarity in the Greater Bangalore Governance Bill regarding decentralization and governance structure. He questioned how the city would manage with multiple mayors or just one and stressed the importance of a balanced approach to decentralization. "Citizen participation is key to avoiding over-centralization and making decentralization practical. BNP is ready to collaborate with the authorities to find the best solution for governing an expanding Bengaluru. The Governor should focus on these operational issues, ensuring greater accountability," Srikanth said.