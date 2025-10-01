Karur Stampede: TVK announces 'temporary' suspension of Vijay's state-wide campaign

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam announced that its campaign events planned over the next two weeks are 'temporarily postponed'. The statewide campaign, which was launched on September 13, had multiple rallies planned ahead of the Assembly elections Vijay has so far toured Tiruchirappalli, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Namakkal and Karur. A stampede during Vijay's public event at Karur on September 27 killed 41 people and left several injured After the tragedy, the party's official handle expressed deep anguish and regret over the loss of lives. Days after the post, TVK Chief Vijay expressed grief through a video message