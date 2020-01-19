Tamil Nadu polio-free for last 16 years: Edappadi K Palaiswami

CM Edappadi K Palaiswami inaugurated the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) campaign across Tamil Nadu on January 19.
CM Edappadi K Palaiswami inaugurated the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) campaign across Tamil Nadu on January 19.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Delhi election embarrassment: Sonia Gandhi accepts resignations of Subhash Chopra, PC Chacko
'If we can make the right deal, will do it': Donald Trump on trade deal with India
Vijay Mallya appeal: UK High Court told of dishonesty evidence
He'd have chosen Totti over Pope: Mother of Malayali AS Roma fan killed in car crash
Make Hanuman Chalisa compulsory in Delhi schools, madrasas: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya
10 arrested in connection with Gargi College molestation case