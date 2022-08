Mariamma Thomas, the nonagenarian, whose recovery from Covid-19 along with her husband Abraham Thomas in early 2020 was much celebrated, passed away in Ranni in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on July 18. Marimma, 91, and her husband Abraham, 93, gained national attention after they became the oldest couple in India to have been infected with Covid-19 during the initial phase of the pandemic in India.