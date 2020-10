M S Dhoni’s tactical masterstroke, an umpiring controversy—the Indian Premier League (#IPL) got off to a familiar start in the UAE. A shade rusty, maybe, cricket featuring Indian players has resumed after a long break. Millions are watching and catching up with updates even while coping with Covid. This time, the IPL is not just about the stars and sixes. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also under observation for taking a bold and optimistic decision.