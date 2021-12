Ace fast bowler Pat Cummins has been named as Australia’s new Test captain with former skipper Steve Smith as his deputy. Cummins, the 47th Test captain is the first specialist fast bowler to lead Australia’s men’s Test side since Ray Lindwall captained. Lindwall captained Australia for the only time in a Test match against India in Mumbai in the year 1956. Cummins’ first assignment as Test captain will be leading the side in the Ashes, starting 8 December.