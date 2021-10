Rafhan Ummer from Kozhikode recently entered the #GuinnessWorldRecords for throwing the most full extension strikes on a punching pad. The 24-year-old from Kozhikode swung his fist an amazing 426 times in just 60 seconds, breaking the previous record set by the kickboxer and martial artist Pavel Trusov from Slovakia. His official count was 334.With over eight years of experience in Kung Fu and four in boxing, landing punches is already Rafhan’s cup of tea.