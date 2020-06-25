WHO warns of global shortage of oxygen equipment needed for COVID-19 patients

The World Health Organization (#WHO) warned on Wednesday that hospitals are facing a shortage in oxygen concentrators needed to support the breathing of #COVID19 patients suffering from respiratory distress.
|STOCK MARKET
|BSE
|NSE
The World Health Organization (#WHO) warned on Wednesday that hospitals are facing a shortage in oxygen concentrators needed to support the breathing of #COVID19 patients suffering from respiratory distress.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
International Space Station spotted in Gujarat sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot
Karnataka govt advises Christ University against holding exams for intermediate semester
Lockdown extended in containment zones of West Bengal till July 19
Alcohol-based hand sanitisers to attract 18 per cent GST: AAR
110-year-old TN woman becomes India's oldest COVID-19 survivor; kin faces discrimination
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 59 as nine more perish, 33 lakh affected