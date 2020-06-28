STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Facebook to flag all 'newsworthy' posts from politicians that break rules

Published: 28th June 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 08:42 PM  

Social media giant #Facebook announced that it would flag all "newsworthy" posts by politicians that break its rules, including those of US President #DonaldTrump.

