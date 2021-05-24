Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
'Thank You For What?': NSUI starts campaign to counter UGC directive on PM banners
Rajasthan BJP incharge warns Vasundhara Raje faction of action over indiscipline
Demand for dividing Bengal part of larger conspiracy of BJP, says Adhir Chowdhury
MP: Cop shunted out for forcing kids to perform sit-ups after video goes viral
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's comments linking sexual violence to women's dressing widely criticised
Wembley to allow more than 60,000 fans for Euro 2020 semifinals, final