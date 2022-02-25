STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Ukrainian refugees flee to EU; Russia faces anti-war citizen protests, sanctions

Published: 25th February 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 05:10 PM  

Ukrainian refugees are fleeing to the European Union after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, prompting protests, condemnation and economic sanctions. Some of the first refugees from Russia-attacked Ukraine arrived in European Union member Poland on Thursday, February 24, 2022, by road and rail. Meanwhile, about 400 Russian protestors gathered in Moscow and about 100 people in St. Petersburg, chanting and carrying posters that read "No to war." Police were seen making dozens of arrests.

