Home Videos World

At least 85 dead, hundreds injured in stampede in Yemen's capital Sanaa

Published: 20th April 2023 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 07:03 PM  

At least 78 people were killed in a stampede in the Yemen's capital city, Sanaa. Several people were injured among which 13 are in critical condition. Hundreds of people had gathered in a school to receive $9 as donation during a charitable event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yemen stampede yemen Charitable event Yemen civil war
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp